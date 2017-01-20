Sides prepare for 2nd round in sick-time suit

The day after a judge ruled Minneapolis could enforce its sick-time rule on city-based employers only, businesses and trade groups — and the only other city in the state with a similar ordinance — were sorting out the details.

Minneapolis-based manufacturer Graco Inc. is one business that may feel the impact of the Minneapolis ordinance. The company does not offer paid sick time off, but would likely be required to under the rule, which mandates a minimum level of employer-paid “sick and safe time” for anyone who works more than 80 hours a year in the city.

In 1997, Graco’s Minnesota factory workers negotiated a 2.3-percent raise in their base wages in lieu of sick time, said Graco spokeswoman Charlotte Boyd. Graco employees are not unionized, she said.

“We encourage them to save that up and basically if they are ill, they can take an unpaid day,” Boyd said in an interview Friday.

The ordinance would be a particular hardship for Graco because the company moves employees between its metro-area locations. Graco would lose that flexibility if Minneapolis forced it to offer a different set of benefits than it has elsewhere, Boyd said. The company employs 790 people in Minneapolis, 190 in Anoka and 650 in Rogers.

For now, Graco has to be prepared for the city’s mandatory “sick and safe time” ordinance to go into effect July 1 unless it is blocked by a lawsuit filed by a group of plaintiffs that includes Graco and is led by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.

On Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Mel Dickstein denied most of an injunction that would have blocked the entire ordinance until the court could rule on whether it is lawful. He granted the part of the injunction that prevents Minneapolis from applying the ordinance to companies based outside city limits that have employees that work in the city.

In his order, Dickstein characterized that application of the ordinance as having “extraordinary reach.”

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and the other plaintiffs filed the injunction request in October.

Minneapolis passed its sick and safe ordinance in May. The ordinance requires employers with six or more workers to provide a minimum of one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours per year.

Employees would be eligible for sick leave after working 80 hours or more per year in the city. The time can be used by employees to seek medical care when ill, attend to the health needs of a family member, and to address safety issues, such as domestic violence.

The trouble with the standard is that it applies to anyone working in the city, no matter where their employers are based, said Deb McMillan, interim president of the Plymouth-based TwinWest Chamber of Commerce. TwinWest is also a plaintiff in the suit.

McMillan said her organization opposes city-by-city adoption of work rules like that in Minneapolis. St. Paul adopted a similar ordinance in September. TwinWest is working on introducing state legislation “sooner or later” that would make it illegal for Minnesota cities to write their own labor standards. Work rules should be consistent from city to city, McMillan said.

“We move commerce regularly in the region without regard to the ZIP code we’re either moving through or sitting in,” she said in an interview Friday.

Dickstein has yet to rule on a second motion brought by the plaintiffs that could permanently rule the ordinance unlawful. No date for a trial has been set.

Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal said Dickstein’s injunction ruling favored the city. Minneapolis will challenge the injunction against enforcement of the ordinance outside city limits when the case goes to trial, she said.

“The order affirms that the city’s sick leave ordinance is neither in conflict with nor preempted by state law,” Segal said in a statement.

Minnesota Chamber of Commerce President Doug Loon welcomed the injunction but disagreed with the Segal’s assertion that the ordinance presents no conflicts with state law.

“Such an ordinance creates an unworkable patchwork of employee compensation standards harmful to employees, businesses and many others,” he said in a news release Thursday.

The outcome of the suit could also affect St. Paul’s sick and safe time ordinance, said St. Paul City Attorney Samuel Clark in an email to Finance & Commerce. Whether Thursday’s injunction forces the city to roll back the part of its ordinance addressing companies based outside St. Paul is still an open question.

The city is in the “early stages of the rulemaking process” around its ordinance and has yet to determine how it will enforce it, Clark said.