Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Latest Posts / New laws kick in as lawmakers convene
Lt. Gov. Tina Smith gavels in the start of the 2017 session Tuesday in the Minnesota Senate chamber at the newly refurbished Capitol. The new legislative session promises to be fraught with tension as Republicans take over both houses and square off against DFL Gov. Mark Dayton. Several major pieces of unfinished business from last year and a looming health care crisis await resolution. Earlier Tuesday, Dayton said that personal tensions, which blew up publicly between himself and House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, in mid-December, need not carry over into the new session. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Lt. Gov. Tina Smith gavels in the start of the 2017 session Tuesday in the Minnesota Senate chamber at the newly refurbished Capitol. The new legislative session promises to be fraught with tension as Republicans take over both houses and square off against DFL Gov. Mark Dayton. Several major pieces of unfinished business from last year and a looming health care crisis await resolution. Earlier Tuesday, Dayton said that personal tensions, which blew up publicly between himself and House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, in mid-December, need not carry over into the new session. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

New laws kick in as lawmakers convene

By: Kevin Featherly January 5, 2017 0

A look at new laws dealing with elections, workers’ compensation and life insurance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Politics in Minnesota Capitol Report / Politics in Minnesota | 332 Minnesota St., Suite W-1293, St. Paul, MN 55101 Phone: (651) 222-0059 | Fax: (651) 222-2640 bridge tower media logo