MN Chamber aims legislative priorities at GDP growth

Minnesota Chamber of Commerce leaders say Minnesota should have one of the top 10 gross domestic products among the 50 states, but is being held back by business taxes, employee health insurance costs and workplace mandates.

The chamber wants to reduce those costs through legislation during the 2017 session, which started Tuesday in St. Paul. Among the organization’s priorities are reducing the state’s share of revenue from commercial property taxes, and halving the threshold at which employers that self-insure can use stop-loss insurance. Stop-loss is a type of insurance employers that self-fund employee health plans use to protect themselves from catastrophic losses.

In addition, the chamber is pressing to devote about $300 million in general fund money to transportation, and to make sure that money pays for as much as it possibly can.

The chamber rolled its ambitions out to members Wednesday at its annual Session Priorities event in St. Paul. About 1,700 people attended, including 145 legislators.

The ultimate goal, said chamber President Doug Loon, is to increase the state’s GDP growth and get it into the top 10 in the nation. It was 17th in 2015 at $328 billion, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. A November estimate from the BEA showed that the state’s GDP was on track to grow by 1.5 percent in 2016, less than in the four previous years.

“Our fear is that we’re slightly behind now,” Loon said in an interview with Finance & Commerce. “We don’t want to be slower than the rest of the country.”

Reducing business costs goes toward boosting the bottom line, said Beth Kadoun, the chamber’s vice president for tax and fiscal policy. She said the state is not competitive when it comes to business taxes, particularly commercial property taxes. A recent study from the Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence ranked Minnesota as having the second-highest commercial property tax rate in the nation in its outstate communities. The Twin Cities ranked in the top five among the nation’s 50 largest metro areas.

Kadoun said the chamber is pushing legislation to reduce the state’s revenue from that tax. In most states, only municipal and county jurisdictions share in property tax revenues, Kadoun said.

The chamber is also advocating cuts in the state’s top-bracket personal income tax rate and its 9.8-percent corporate tax. Kadoun said both reduce the amount of money businesses and business owners can invest in their operations. The cuts would have a wide effect, reducing expenses for small-business owners who pay their business income taxes through their individual income tax returns.

“The reality is over 90 percent of businesses in Minnesota are these pass-through companies,” Kadoun said in an interview.

There are no provisions in Gov. Mark Dayton’s 2017 tax bill for cuts in those income tax rates, said Sam Fettig, a spokesman for Dayton’s office.

In health care, the chamber is advocating measures that stem the loss of employers from the small group insurance market, said Bentley Graves, the chamber’s director of health care and transportation policy. He said about 8,000 companies with 50 or fewer employees have left that market in the past two years. Many, he said, are choosing to make financial contributions toward individual policies that employees buy on the open market. Others are self-insuring, something that can cost an employer $20,000 per employee before stop-loss insurance policies can take effect.

Reduced insurance costs in the group and individual markets will make Minnesota employers and entrepreneurs more competitive, Graves said.

“Especially now in a tight labor market, employers are seeing the ability to offer insurance as an increasingly important benefit for attracting and retaining talent,” he said in an interview.

The chamber’s 2017 transportation platform calls for shifting existing state revenue toward roads, bridges and transit — and then stretching those dollars. Graves said the chamber wants about $300 million generated by taxes on car rental and auto parts sales pulled out of the general fund and directed into transportation projects, something 34 other states do. Used efficiently, Graves said, that money could be used to get $1.15 of project value out of every new dollar directed toward the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

One other major focus for the chamber this year will be opposing workplace mandates, including mandatory paid sick and safe time measures like those approved in Minneapolis and St. Paul last year.

Cam Winton, the chamber’s director of labor and management policy, detailed the Minnesota Chamber’s position on workplace mandates at a TwinWest Chamber of Commerce meeting in early December. The Minnesota Chamber opposes the mandatory leave time, as well as any efforts to institute a payroll tax that would provide for paid family leave.

The chamber is also seeking to do away with a state law that ties annual increases in the minimum wage to inflation.