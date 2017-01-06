Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Latest Posts / Minority prevails on surrogacy commission
Rep. John Lesch, DFL-St. Paul, speaks during a Civil Law and Data Practices Policy Committee meeting Thursday. Lesch, that committee’s DFL head, and the committee’s chair, Rep. Peggy Scott, left, both were members of the Legislative Commission on Surrogacy last year and fell on opposing sides when it came time to forward regulatory recommendations to the state Legislature. The Civil Law committee’s legislative assistant, Nicole Reineke, sits between them. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Rep. John Lesch, DFL-St. Paul, speaks during a Civil Law and Data Practices Policy Committee meeting Thursday. Lesch, that committee’s DFL head, and the committee’s chair, Rep. Peggy Scott, left, both were members of the Legislative Commission on Surrogacy last year and fell on opposing sides when it came time to forward regulatory recommendations to the state Legislature. The Civil Law committee’s legislative assistant, Nicole Reineke, sits between them. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Minority prevails on surrogacy commission

By: Kevin Featherly January 6, 2017 0

Majority backed rival plan but didn’t vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Politics in Minnesota Capitol Report / Politics in Minnesota | 332 Minnesota St., Suite W-1293, St. Paul, MN 55101 Phone: (651) 222-0059 | Fax: (651) 222-2640 bridge tower media logo