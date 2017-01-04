Gov. Dayton wants $1.5B for public works

Gov. Mark Dayton is recommending a $1.5 billion bonding bill for construction and upkeep projects throughout the state, but the hefty borrowing proposal is likely to get a chilly reception from the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The DFL governor said in a conference call Wednesday that his proposal would create 22,950 jobs and leverage $600 million in additional spending throughout the state.

Many of the projects are holdovers from last year. Priorities include higher education ($315 million), water infrastructure ($237 million), affordable housing ($122 million) and rail safety ($90 million).

State Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Grove City, and chair of the House Capital Investment Committee, said in an interview Wednesday that he’s a big advocate for projects such as asset preservation and wastewater infrastructure.

But he cautioned that he doesn’t think there will be much appetite in the House GOP caucus for $1.5 billion in bonding. Urdahl said the options range from no bonding bill at all to a small bill this year and a larger one in 2018.

“This is a budget year. Our top priority should be balancing the state budget,” Urdahl said.

“I cannot guarantee [there will be a bill],” Urdahl added. “I can guarantee we will keep our options open and we will be amenable to discussions on these things. … It’s important that the parties involved are able to work together.”

Typically, the Legislature takes up large bonding bills in even-numbered years. In previous sessions, the GOP has wanted to limit bonding to less than $1 billion.

The $1.5 billion is within the state’s debt guidelines for bonding, Myron Frans, commissioner of the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, said during Dayton’s conference call.

Given that the 2016 session ended without a successful bonding bill, Dayton said a lot of projects in his proposal “should have passed nine months ago.” About $3.7 billion worth of requests were submitted, he said.

Lawmakers oftentimes wait until late in a session to act on bonding. Dayton said it’s important to take action early in the 2017 session, which began Tuesday. That would allow projects to start during the upcoming construction season, he said.

“Time is of the essence to make up for that loss of a bonding year,” Dayton said, adding that 30 percent of his proposed projects are in the metro area, 35 percent in outstate Minnesota, and 35 percent have “statewide impacts.”

Dayton proposed $1.4 billion for bonding in the last session. An $800 million Republican-supported House plan fell short of the supermajority it needed for passage, and a $1.5 billion Senate proposal also failed.

Asked how he expects GOP legislators to react to his proposal, Dayton said he didn’t want to speak for them. Even so, he said the Legislature has 44 new members and he urged them to consider how the projects would benefit their districts.

“I hope they will recognize the importance of this,” Dayton said.

Dayton’s proposal offers $167 million for the state’s Public Facilities Authority, including $80 million for wastewater infrastructure, $62 million for “point source implementation grants” and $25 million for state matching funds for U.S. EPA grants.

The Public Facilities Authority’s Point Source Implementation Grant Program provides grants of up to $3 million to help governmental units with the cost of water infrastructure projects, according to the authority.

Affordable housing investments include $70 million in housing infrastructure bonds, $20 million for public housing rehabilitation statewide, and $12 million for the second phase of the Dorothy Day project in St. Paul.

On the transportation side, the governor wants roughly $70 million for rail grade separation projects, $70 million for local roads and $70 million for local bridges, among other projects.

The biggest individual projects include phase two of the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter ($70.255 million), and the University of Minnesota’s Health Science Education facility ($66.67 million).

Dayton also earmarked $28.267 million for a new Chemistry and Advanced Materials Science Building on the U of M’s Duluth campus, and $55 million for U of M asset preservation.

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities campuses would get $80 million for asset preservation. Notable MnSCU projects that made the cut include Winona State University’s Education Village ($16.871 million).

Other key projects include security upgrades at the Capitol ($18.5 million), a new Fort Snelling visitor center ($34 million), and Hennepin County’s Interstate 35W access project, located on I-35W between 43rd Street and 15th Street in Minneapolis ($25 million).

Smaller projects include $7.9 million to repair the historic truss bridge at the Minneapolis Veterans home and improve access to the facility.

Hennepin County’s regional medical examiner’s building ($25.932 million) made the governor’s list, as did renovations and upgrades at Como Zoo in St. Paul ($15.44 million), and the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley ($20.68 million for “Heart of the Zoo” improvements).

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman said in a statement that the governor’s recommendation includes “full funding for St. Paul’s priority projects,” such as Dorothy Day, Como Zoo and the local bridge program.

The bridge program is “welcome recognition that bridges across the state are in desperate need of replacement or repair,” Coleman said.

