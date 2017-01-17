GOP wins insurance relief data showdown

An obscure data-practices provision tucked into the GOP’s health care relief package briefly dominated House debate Jan. 11, as health insurance reforms ran their whirlwind race through the Capitol.

Democrats complained that the data-practices portion of the GOP plan, House File 83, would “explode government” by creating a massive, if ostensibly temporary, new data-gathering bureaucracy.

They say the bill—introduced with enough amendments to double its original length—never got a fair hearing during Tuesday’s Civil Law and Data Practices Policy Committee meeting. Nonetheless, it was approved by majority Republicans and sent forward.

“The way that this passed through Civil Law yesterday was embarrassing, to say the least,” Rep. John Lesch, DFL-St. Paul, the committee’s lead Democrat, told members during floor debate Wednesday.

“The meeting was abbreviated,” he said. “We had a commissioner who was there explaining everything that needed to happen for this bill not to be an epic failure. That was ignored and it was pushed through.”

That commissioner was Minnesota Management and Budget’s Myron Frans, lone testifier on the bill. There was brief debate Wednesday over whether his committee appearance constituted “public testimony.” Democrats said it didn’t. Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, the Civil Law chair, insisted that it did.

Rep. Debra Hilstrom, DFL-Brooklyn Center, offered a motion to steer HF83 back to the committee. That idea was shot down, and in a 75-55 vote, the full House accepted the bill as submitted. The companion bill, Senate File 55, was also passed Wednesday as amended by the Judiciary and Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee. That bill was then re-referred to the Senate Finance Committee.

Attempts to send back the House’s main premium relief bill, House File 1, to both the Taxes and Health and Human Services committees also got shut down by similar party-line floor votes Wednesday. There were no similar fireworks on the Senate floor that day.

That put the GOP relief package on track for a vote by the full House Thursday afternoon. The Senate companion bill, Senate File 1, was slated for a floor vote during Thursday’s noon Senate session.

Despite DFL efforts to have it reconsidered, HF83 is no longer a standalone bill. After the Civil Law Committee meeting it was taken up by the House Commerce and Regulatory Reform Committee, which folded it back into House File 1, said Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, a member of that committee.

Yet another breakout component of the House package, House File 107, also was approved as amended by House State Government Finance Committee last week. That bill would require MMB to post relief application forms on its website, process them and issue relief checks directly to consumers—at a possible cost of $300 million.

Insurance crisis

While there are disagreements about what to do, nobody argues there is no problem to solve. Minnesotans who buy their own health insurance faced premium hikes of up to 67 percent beginning this month, the Commerce Department has indicated. Re-enrollment through the state’s online health exchange wraps up at the end of January.

Frans spoke to committee members Tuesday to oppose the GOP bill in favor of Gov. Mark Dayton’s plan to provide 25 percent premium rebates paid directly to insurers.

Under Dayton’s plan, if an individual purchaser qualifies for a rebate and gets charged a monthly premium of $1,000 a month, the state would step in and pay a 25 percent rebate—in that case $250 per month—to the insurer through 2017, giving the Legislature time to enact broader reforms. Checks would never be mailed to covered individual, Frans said.

Frans said the Dayton plan would eliminate any need for the new data-gathering system contemplated by Republicans. “You do not need to collect the data,” he told committee members. “Under the governor’s proposal, the rebate is provided on the insurance invoice.”

Frans said the Republican approach would require the state to create an expensive new data-gathering system capable of verifying insurance applicants’ state residency, subsidy eligibility, Social Security information and insurance enrollment, among other information—most notably including income.

Republicans demand income verification in their proposal to avoid offering rebates to the undeserving. That provision is not included in Dayton’s proposal.

“Why would we give billionaires 25 percent subsidies on their health insurance?” said Davids. “Republicans are about accountability. The governor’s plan has no accountability.”

Dayton has said he intentionally avoided means-testing even though he admits some people earning too much money to qualify for rebates might receive them.

He framed that as a decision forced on him by Republicans when special session talks dragged out without resolution over the latter half of 2016. Verifying individuals’ income would take months, he said, unacceptably delaying premium relief.

Frans warned Republicans that their plan could delay relief payments until January 2018. Submitting request for proposals for technology contracts to build the new data-gathering system alone would take several months, he told committee members.

“There are some folks that are going to have to have that premium relief very quickly,” Frans said. “They are not going to be able to afford to wait until the end of 2017.”

Lesch complained that the GOP plan will cost more money to build and run than it might save by blocking cheaters. Frans agreed, saying Republican estimates that a new system would cost $8 million to administer are off the mark by perhaps $12 million.

Frans said the new system would involve connecting a secure new web portal to the federal government and to the Minnesota departments of Commerce, Revenue, Employment and Economic Development and MMB.

Such a complex system of retrieval, processing and storage could put private data at risk without proper vetting from lawmakers, Lesch said. “Creating these data sets is exploding government and I didn’t think you guys really liked that,” Lesch told said at the hearing. “But apparently you like it now.”

Scott replied that many of the details worrying Lesch eventually will get worked out in conference committee meetings. That did not satisfy the Democrat.

“This was a goat rodeo,” Lesch said in an interview after the Civil Law hearing. “There is so much information and data going through different agencies and we haven’t had time to consider it.”

Davids, speaking shortly after Wednesday’s House debate, was not sold on his argument. Davids thinks the public won’t buy it either. “Minnesotans don’t want this slowed down,” he said.