Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Latest Posts / St. Paul mayor won’t seek 4th term, mulls bid for governor
St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman announced Thursday that he won’t run for a fourth term as mayor in 2017. (File photo)
St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman announced Thursday that he won’t run for a fourth term as mayor in 2017. (File photo)

St. Paul mayor won’t seek 4th term, mulls bid for governor

By: The Associated Press December 1, 2016 1 Comment

Mayor Chris Coleman says he won’t run for St. Paul’s top job again as he considers a run for governor.

Coleman announced Thursday at a St. Paul brewery that he won’t run for a fourth term as mayor in 2017. Coleman, a Democrat, has said he’ll decide on a gubernatorial bid in the next month.

There’s expected to be a wide field of candidates from both parties jockeying for the governor’s office when Gov. Mark Dayton’s second term expires in 2018. One Democrat, Rep. Erin Murphy, has already launched a campaign.

Coleman counts the Green Line light-rail train connecting St. Paul with Minneapolis, a new baseball stadium and incoming professional soccer stadium among his top accomplishments.

He briefly flirted with a run for governor in 2010 before deciding against it.

 

One comment

  1. Leslie Davis
    December 1, 2016 at 6:13 pm

    The Minnesota Governor’s race is mine to lose.
    Look at my issues http://www.LeslieDavis.org and you
    will see that I am the man with the plan.
    Leslie Davis for Minnesota Governor 2018.
    612-529-5253
    P.S. I want your help but nor your money. I can’t stand it when all the beggars want to run for office with YOUR money. Get a life Coleman and stay hidden in St. Paul.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Politics in Minnesota Capitol Report / Politics in Minnesota | 332 Minnesota St., Suite W-1293, St. Paul, MN 55101 Phone: (651) 222-0059 | Fax: (651) 222-2640 bridge tower media logo