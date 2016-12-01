St. Paul mayor won’t seek 4th term, mulls bid for governor

Mayor Chris Coleman says he won’t run for St. Paul’s top job again as he considers a run for governor.

Coleman announced Thursday at a St. Paul brewery that he won’t run for a fourth term as mayor in 2017. Coleman, a Democrat, has said he’ll decide on a gubernatorial bid in the next month.

There’s expected to be a wide field of candidates from both parties jockeying for the governor’s office when Gov. Mark Dayton’s second term expires in 2018. One Democrat, Rep. Erin Murphy, has already launched a campaign.

Coleman counts the Green Line light-rail train connecting St. Paul with Minneapolis, a new baseball stadium and incoming professional soccer stadium among his top accomplishments.

He briefly flirted with a run for governor in 2010 before deciding against it.