Revenue Department releases adjusted tax brackets

The Minnesota Revenue Department released adjusted 2017 individual income tax brackets on Thursday. The adjustments are made annually to help taxpayers avoid paying taxes at higher rates simply because of inflationary changes to their incomes.

For tax year 2017, the state’s individual income tax brackets will change by 0.8 percent from tax year 2016, the department said.

For married couples filing joint tax forms, the lowest income tax rate (5.35 percent) applies to combined incomes of up to $37,110. The same rate applies to married people filing separately on individual incomes of up to $18,560. For singles, the rate applies for incomes of up to $25,390.

That topmost income tax rate (9.85 percent) applies to married couples filing jointly if their combined incomes exceed $261,510. It applies to married couples filing separately on individual incomes above $130,760. For singles, the top rate applies to incomes higher than $209,210.

For incomes in between, tax rates of 7.05 percent and 7.85 percent apply.

Tax laws have required indexing income-tax brackets to inflation since 1979. Brackets are adjusted annually based on changes in the U.S. Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers, rounded to the nearest $10.

The adjustments apply to tax year 2017. Tax rates remain unchanged, the department said. Only the income levels affected by the rates have been adjusted for inflation.

Taxpayers making quarterly estimated tax payments should use the adjusted schedule to determine payments that are due starting in April.

Further bracket breakdowns are available on the Revenue Department’s website.

The table below outlines Minnesota’s tax rates and brackets for tax year 2017.