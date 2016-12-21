Minneapolis redirects Greater MSP funding to new post

One of the two cities that helped start economic development group Greater MSP five years ago has pulled most of its financial support to create an in-house business development position.

In early December, the Minneapolis City Council slashed the city’s funding for the regional group from $125,000 proposed in Mayor Betsy Hodges’ budget to $10,000. The city has given Greater MSP $800,000 since 2011, and the annual amount has been set at $125,000 since 2013.

But St. Paul, the other city that helped form the group to coordinate economic development efforts in the region, has authorized a six-figure amount for Greater MSP next year.

Minneapolis Council Member Lisa Goodman initially proposed eliminating the funding altogether. A final amendment to the budget approved the smaller amount to Greater MSP. The rest of the funds were reallocated to pay for a new staff member in the city’s Community Planning and Economic Development department.

Council Member Andrew Johnson, who co-authored the budget amendment, said the organization needs to work harder to prove that it is contributing to economic growth.

“It’s an organization that gets taxpayer dollars and their CEO is making almost a million dollars a year,” he said Monday in an interview. “I think they have a lot of opportunity to explain what they actually do and what their actual value is, considering the price they are being paid.”

Hodges, who sits on the Greater MSP board of directors, said Monday she was surprised when the council cut the funding at the end of its budgeting session. The council was scheduled for a “study session” with Greater MSP staff in January.

Even so, Hodges said she is grateful the council preserved at least some funding. “I’m glad that there’s at least some nominal investment so we could stay at the table,” she said in an interview.

Greater MSP is “assessing” what the loss of Minneapolis funding will mean to the organization, Greater MSP spokeswoman Gita Sitaramiah said Monday.

Greater MSP claims that it, along with its business, nonprofit and government partners, has created 25,198 direct jobs through 139 business deals that have brought $3.2 billion in capital investment to the Twin Cities area. It reported those numbers during its annual meeting in November.

Hodges said the group has helped Minneapolis by taking a role in bringing the Super Bowl to U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018. It also commissioned a study of the city’s Downtown East area, which Hodges said contributed toward its massive redevelopment.

Greater MSP receives funding from more than 180 investor cities, companies and organizations, up from 24 in 2011 when it launched. Donations have also grown. The organization took in $5.83 million in contributions and grants in 2015, according to the most recent IRS Form 990 filed by Greater MSP.

Employee salaries accounted for about 44 percent of the organization’s expenses in 2015. Greater MSP paid $2.42 million toward employee compensation that year. CEO Michael Langley’s 2015 salary was $515,000 plus a one-time, $299,000 payment that was an incentive for him to finish a five-year contract, Sitaramiah said. Five other employees earned between $143,018 and $234,995 that year.

The organization currently employs 22 people, according to its website.

Hodges expressed no discomfort with Langley’s salary.

“He’s been a really great leader for Greater MSP,” she said.

Greater MSP is retaining public funding elsewhere. St. Paul approved a 2017 budget that includes $125,000 for the group, Ashley Aram, a spokeswoman for St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, said Monday.

“The mayor believes in the mission of Greater MSP and believes in a globally competitive marketplace,” Aram said. “We’re better off competing as a region than as individual cities and towns.”

Hodges said she is looking into ways for the city of Minneapolis to invest more in Greater MSP in 2017 than the budget allows. She did not specify where those funds might come from.

Council Member Goodman was unavailable to comment on her motion to cut the Greater MSP funding. Her office said she was traveling on Monday.

