‘Faithless elector’ challenges Minnesota law

To whom does an elector owe a duty of faithfulness? To his political party, to whom he pledged to vote for its presidential candidate, or to his conscience, which requires him not to? And when the elector votes against his oath, what role, if any, should the state play?

Muhammad Abdurrahman, the “faithless elector,” wants to protest a Minnesota law that requires members of the Electoral College to follow the statewide vote. So the DFL elector disregarded a pledge he made to vote for the Hillary Clinton/Timothy Kaine ticket and cast his vote for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, for vice president. Secretary of State Steve Simon promptly nullified it and substituted a Clinton elector, the procedure required by the Uniform Faithful Presidential Electors Act, Minn. Stat. sec. 208.40.

But faithless or not, Abdurrahman wants his vote counted the way he cast it, and says that’s his right under the United States Constitution. On Thursday, Dec. 22, he asked U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson for a temporary restraining order prohibiting the state from transmitting the Minnesota electors’ votes — which it has already done. Magnuson had the order under advisement when this story was published.

Abdurrahman’s argument, stated concisely, is as follows: His pledge to vote for Clinton and Kaine is not legally enforceable because the statute violates Article II and Amendment XII of the U.S. Constitution. Article II limits the power of the state to appointing electors, Abdurrahman argues. The 12th Amendment does not authorize the state to specify how the electors vote.

The state responds that the secretary followed the statute, that the statue is constitutional, and that pledges matter. Assistant Attorney General David Hartshorn, however, used most of his argument time to argue that the plaintiff’s cause of action, if any, is barred because it was filed too late.

Hartshorn argued that the case should have been commenced in May, when Abdurrahman was chosen as an elector at the district convention, or in November, when the electors were formally appointed by the state. That would have been more fair to the state, Hartshorn argued.

Instead, Abdurrahman waited until Dec. 19, which gave the state little time to defend the case in light of deadlines to submit the electoral votes to Vice President Joe Biden. The state has already submitted Dayton’s certificate of ascertainment identifying the electors and an amended certificate reflecting the substitution of electors.

It is not just that Abdurrahman waited too long to bring suit, it’s more troubling than that, Hartshorn said. Abdurrahman represented that he would vote for Clinton and then “ambushed” the state with a complaint, a motion for summary judgement and a motion for a temporary restraining order. “He knew what the law said, he had a cause of action. … He has extraordinarily unclean hands,” Hartshorn said.

The plaintiff has an intricate dance to follow in an election suit such as this, said Abdurrahman’s attorney, Daniel Cragg, because if the plaintiff files suit too early he can lack standing and if the plaintiff files too late, the suit will be moot.

“We filed hours after Abdurrahman’s rights were violated,” Cragg said. “That is not undue delay.” The state submitted its documents in an attempt to move the matter along so no court could stop it, Cragg said. Under what Cragg calls the “Goldilocks” rule of justiciability, his lawsuit was filed at a time when Abdurrahman had standing but the case wasn’t moot.

Magnuson suggested that the case was ripe when the pledge was made but Cragg disagreed, believing Abdurrahman would have fallen into a “standing trap.”

Magnuson had several questions for the lawyers about the procedural issues in the case. He wondered if the case was moot because the ballots had been sent. (Cragg said they could be amended.) “Why isn’t this case over?” he asked.

Toward the end of the hearing, Magnuson said that he wanted to look at the practical side of the matter. “[Abdurrahman] wants to substitute his judgment for that of thousands of Minnesota voters. Do we really want to do that?” he asked.

Furthermore, given the results of the rest of the Electoral College vote, Magnuson said, “Everything we’re saying doesn’t mean anything. We all know what’s going to happen.”