WASHINGTON — Republicans are united on repealing President Barack Obama’s health care law, but ideologically and practically speaking, they’re in different camps over replacing it. ...Read More »
Across the Nation
Latest Posts
In the Hopper: Unlawful assemblies, mandatory retirements, wetlands
Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, has authored two bills that aim to increase civil and criminal penalties against demonstrators who block access to highways and airportsRead More »
Capitol Retort: Compromise bill, gay Texans, alternative facts
Features
Breaking the Ice: Advocate seeks transportation options statewide
Jessica Treat, executive director of Transit for Livable Communities & St. Paul Smart Trips, has chosen to live without a car for almost a decadeRead More »
Breaking the Ice: Former legislative assistant settles into House
Breaking the Ice: Scott Jensen brings medical, civic experience to Senate
Politics of the Past: When Minnesota tried to stop the presses
Capitol Retort
Capitol Retort: Compromise bill, gay Texans, alternative facts
Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.Read More »
Bill of Fare
Bill of Fare: Mexican cuisine in the Capital City
El Burrito Mercado is a bedrock of the West Side opened by Tomas and Maria Silva in 1979Read More »
Across the Nation
Will Trump fulfill his infrastructure promises?
Reynolds faces spotlight in rise to Iowa governor
Guest Commentary
-
Five challenges for national, state Republicans
The Republican Party now has total control of our national legislature and executive and is newly empowered with control of Minnesota’s state Legislature. That brings ...Read More »
Constitutional suit against Trump faces hurdles
Anti-abortion Republicans stronger than ever
How ‘unpresidented’ is Donald Trump?
Republicans stand at democracy’s crossroads