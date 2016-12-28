WASHINGTON — Republicans are united on repealing President Barack Obama’s health care law, but ideologically and practically speaking, they’re in different camps over replacing it. ...Read More »
Across the Nation
Latest Posts
-
House passes insurance premium relief, reform
Amendment allows insurers to sell policies without some federally mandated coverageRead More »
-
Capitol Retort: Insurance relief, Russian threat, Willie weed
Features
-
Breaking the Ice: Scott Jensen brings medical, civic experience to Senate
He hopes to bring “expertise and common sense to the health care reform issue”Read More »
-
Politics of the Past: When Minnesota tried to stop the presses
-
Breaking the Ice: Decades in government shape MPCA leader’s work
-
Breaking the Ice: Coffee, rural roots fuel advocate/lobbyist
Capitol Retort
-
Capitol Retort: Insurance relief, Russian threat, Willie weed
Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.Read More »
Bill of Fare
-
Bill of Fare: Mexican cuisine in the Capital City
El Burrito Mercado is a bedrock of the West Side opened by Tomas and Maria Silva in 1979Read More »
Across the Nation
-
GOP factions differ on ACA fix
WASHINGTON — Republicans are united on repealing President Barack Obama’s health care law, but ideologically and practically speaking, they’re in different camps over replacing it. ...Read More »
-
Will Trump fulfill his infrastructure promises?
-
Reynolds faces spotlight in rise to Iowa governor
Guest Commentary
-
Anti-abortion Republicans stronger than ever
John Ashcroft stood in the place of Jeff Sessions the last time a new Republican administration came to power. Like Sessions, Ashcroft was a conservative ...Read More »
-
How ‘unpresidented’ is Donald Trump?
-
Republicans stand at democracy’s crossroads
-
High court nominations will never be the same
-
Opening doors to over-the-counter hearing aids