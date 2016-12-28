WASHINGTON — Republicans are united on repealing President Barack Obama’s health care law, but ideologically and practically speaking, they’re in different camps over replacing it. ...Read More »
Across the Nation
Latest Posts
-
MN Chamber aims legislative priorities at GDP growth
It says businesses are being held back by taxes, employee health insurance costs and workplace mandatesRead More »
-
Minority prevails on surrogacy commission
Features
-
Breaking the Ice: Coffee, rural roots fuel advocate/lobbyist
Susie Emmert Schatz decided she wanted to "help change the system"Read More »
-
Politics of the Past: Partisan rancor marked Minnesota’s entry into Union
-
Breaking the Ice: Securing retirement for public employees
-
Breaking the Ice: Broad experience, interests yield ‘jack-of-all-trades’
Capitol Retort
-
The best Capitol Retorts of 2016
Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.Read More »
Bill of Fare
-
Bill of Fare: Mexican cuisine in the Capital City
El Burrito Mercado is a bedrock of the West Side opened by Tomas and Maria Silva in 1979Read More »
-
-
Will Trump fulfill his infrastructure promises?
-
Reynolds faces spotlight in rise to Iowa governor
Guest Commentary
-
How ‘unpresidented’ is Donald Trump?
In mid-December, Donald Trump tweeted the following: “China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters — rips it out of the water in ...Read More »
-
Republicans stand at democracy’s crossroads
-
High court nominations will never be the same
-
Opening doors to over-the-counter hearing aids
-
A glimpse of Minnesota’s post-election path